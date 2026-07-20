Crime watch: Cow missing in Calhoun County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a brown baldie F1 cow missing from a property off Hollomon Road near Port Lavaca. The cow is branded on the left hip with an upside-down Y inside a circle and has an additional number brand below the holding brand. The cow was last seen June 24 and was discovered missing June 27. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





