Texas direct hay report for June 25, 2021

Compared to the last report: New crop prices are mostly firm. Temperatures have been near average across most of the state, but above average in the Panhandle. The Southern region received some moisture from Hurricane Claudette. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, good hay yields were reported in the Central and East. First cutting is underway in the South moisture permitting, some low lying fields are still to wet to get equipment in. Pastures look good over most of the state, but without moisture soon the Panhandle and West are expected to degrade quickly.