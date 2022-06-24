Texas direct hay report for June 24

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains good. Hay supplies are shortening in most regions. Hotter than average temperatures and high winds have impacted yields, leaving first cutting yields shorter than prior years. Pasture conditions are primarily in poor to very poor condition with short soil moisture levels. As a result, supplemental livestock feeding is continuing even through the summer months. This is putting further demand on hay production on tightening hay supplies.