Texas direct hay report for June 2

Compared to the last report: Hay prices continue to remain firm in all regions. First cutting of Alfalfa and grass hay has been cut however with substantial rainfall most have been offered as commercial cow hay in most regions and no true prices have been established. Price discovery is underway however no trades have been reported as of yet asking prices are the same as they have been all winter. Hay demand is very good across the state. Ample amounts of moisture moved across much of the state and abundance of hay is expected especially in South, East, Central and North Texas . Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early months of summer in West and the Southwest part of the state. Crop production in the South and Central parts of the state are reportedly in good to very good conditions with corn and milo leading the way in performance.