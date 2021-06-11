Texas direct hay report for June 11, 2021

Compared to the last report: New crop prices are mostly firm to 10.00 higher per ton compared to old crop prices. The majority of the state continued to see above average precipitation and cooler than average temperatures last week, which continued the multi-category drought improvements across the state with the exception of the Trans-Pecos region according to the US Drought Monitor. However, temperatures have warmed back up this week with areas in the Panhandle, West, North and Central regions pushing on 100 degrees and the South and East in the 90’s with 90% humidity. First cutting is underway or ready to cut, but pockets of rain has disrupted the process by either raining on already cut hay or prolonging the cutting for another week.

Texas-Hay-6.11

