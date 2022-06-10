Texas direct hay report for June 10

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains good. Spotty rains have been recorded across most of the state which has lead to slight improvements in the extreme to exceptional drought categories statewide. First cutting is underway across much of the state. Yields on dryland fields look to be short. Pasture and rangeland conditions are in poor condition in the West, Panhandle, portions of the Central and South. As a result, supplemental feeding is taking place in those regions.hay-report
