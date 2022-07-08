Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains very good. Hotter than average temperatures accompanied by high winds and limited moisture has hurt hay yields in all regions. Stock piles of last years hay are dwindling and pasture conditions across much of the state are rated in fair to very poor condition. As a result, livestock producers are feeding supplemental hay and beginning to cull deeper into there cow herds and sell off calves earlier than normal. If the weather pattern continues it is looking like hay supplies will be very tight come fall and into winter. Hay from outside the state will continue to move in, but continually increasing freight rates are going to have an impact on the end cost to producers.ams_2707
Recent Posts
Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary for July 8
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves lightly tested as most sales closed this week due to …
Continue Reading about Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary for July 8
Texas direct hay report for July 8
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay …
Register Now for TSCRA Policy Conference
Sept. 12-14, San Antonio Sept. 12-14, San Antonio will host the 2022 TSCRA Policy Conference at …
Continue Reading about Register Now for TSCRA Policy Conference