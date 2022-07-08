Texas direct hay report for July 8

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains very good. Hotter than average temperatures accompanied by high winds and limited moisture has hurt hay yields in all regions. Stock piles of last years hay are dwindling and pasture conditions across much of the state are rated in fair to very poor condition. As a result, livestock producers are feeding supplemental hay and beginning to cull deeper into there cow herds and sell off calves earlier than normal. If the weather pattern continues it is looking like hay supplies will be very tight come fall and into winter. Hay from outside the state will continue to move in, but continually increasing freight rates are going to have an impact on the end cost to producers.