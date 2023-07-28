Texas direct hay report for July 28

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady to 15.00 lower with the largest decreases in price noted in the Panhandle and West. Trading activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Pasture and rangeland conditions are beginning to diminish some as a result of hot and dry conditions across most of the state. As a result, buyer demand has increased for hay as supplemental feeding has begun to take place in some regions and producers are more willing to stock up for the fall. However, prices have come down in the Panhandle and the Western regions hay production has increased from the previous year. Additionally, hay has begun moving into the state from Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas with freight being the major factor on price.