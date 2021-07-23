Texas direct hay report for July 23

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady to weak. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Cattle producers have taken advantage of improved grazing and have followed the market signals to hold onto their calves through the fall as long as the pastures permit. However, hay producers have noted increased inquiries into hay for fall and winter delivery but they have not been able to settle in on a price just yet. Hay yields are looking good across the state but areas across the South have been slow to get first cutting out due to excessive moisture in the fields. Cooler than average temperatures coupled with increased moisture has created a influx of Army worms in portions of the North, Central, East and Southern regions of the state.