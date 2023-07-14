Texas direct hay report for July 14

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady in all regions. Trading activity was mostly inactive on limited demand. Pasture and rangeland conditions across the majority of the state are still in fair to good condition, with the exception of the Central region where extreme heat and limited moisture has begun deteriorating conditions. The Southern Region finally received some temporary relief from these higher than average temperatures this week and some much needed sporadic rainshowers across parts of the Southwest, South and Southeast. Trading has picked up some as buyers and sellers are trying to negotiate prices for fall contracts, but so far the majority of the hay that is moving is being contracted at lower prices than last years highs.