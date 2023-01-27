Texas direct hay report for Jan. 27

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Portions of the Panhandle, West, Central, and Northern regions all received some much needed precipitation in the the form of snow ranging from a half inch to 6 inches. The Southern and Eastern regions rain ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Field prep and fertilizer application has begun in the South in preparation for planting. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months.