Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Portions of the Panhandle, West, Central, and Northern regions all received some much needed precipitation in the the form of snow ranging from a half inch to 6 inches. The Southern and Eastern regions rain ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Field prep and fertilizer application has begun in the South in preparation for planting. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months.tx_hay_ams_2707
Recent Posts
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association representatives appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board
Jan. 27, 2023 The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of Texas & …
Continue Reading about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association representatives appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board
Texas direct hay report for Jan. 27
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across …
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 27
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady on limited comparable …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 27