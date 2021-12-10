Texas direct hay report for December 10

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. High quality hay continues to be in short supply due to excessive moisture during the growing season. As a result, lower quality forages are abundant because of hay either being rained on or producers to be late getting to the hay due to moisture in the fields. After excessive rains during the growing season the weather has turned off warmer and drier throughout the fall and winter months. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, The La Niña pattern is expected by the National Weather Service to continue through March 2022, with forecaster consensus anticipating it to remain in place through April-June before finally dissipating.