Texas direct hay report for Dec. 16

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Recent rains in the South have boosted winter grazing. Pastures are still actively growing in the South as temperatures have been mostly mild and the region has avoided a hard freeze so far. Supplemental feeding is taking place in all other regions due to limited or short winter grazing. The last report on the winter wheat crop from November showed that 49 percent of the crop was rated from poor to very poor. Forages are continuing to come in from out of state, but availability and freight costs have caused some livestock producers to liquidate portions of their herds.