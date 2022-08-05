Texas direct hay report for August 5

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains very good, as above average temperatures continue to plague the state. Portions of the Panhandle received some relief in the form of 2 to 7 inches of rain, but more rain is needed to enhance maintain drought improvements. Hay supplies continue to be very short across the state as hay yields have been below average. Pasture and range conditions are rated poor to very poor causing livestock producers to cull deeper into their herds and begin to sell calves earlier than normal to look for relief.