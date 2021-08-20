Texas direct hay report for August 20

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Producers in the South have finally got a break from the rains, which have them allowed them to get into the fields and begin harvesting. There is still a lot of off grade hay with some stripe in it is on the market due to excessive rains while producers were bailing in all regions. As a result, grinding quality or off grade hay has cheapened up due to excess supply. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, producers in the North and Central parts of Texas have started cutting hay to prevent losses to armyworms while others were spraying. In the West and Central portions, producers are reporting problems with grasshoppers and army worms.