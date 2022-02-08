Texas crop progress and condition report for Feb. 6

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in South Central and the Upper Coast received up to 6.0 inches. Drought conditions range from none to extremely dry with the Northern Plain, Southern Plains, and Cross Timbers being the driest. There was an average of 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-02-06-2022
