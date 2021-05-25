Texas crop progress and condition May 24, 2021

The weekly Crop Progress and Condition report includes degree days, temperature, precipitation, crop planting progress, crop development and harvesting progress. This report is issued weekly by the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service.

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 8.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas in South East Texas, the Upper Coast, and the Coastal Bend received from 10.0 to 20.0 inches. There were 3.0 days suitable for fieldwork.