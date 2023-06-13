The weekly Crop Progress and Condition report includes degree days, temperature, precipitation, crop planting progress, crop development and harvesting progress. This report is issued weekly by the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service.tx-cw-06-11-20231
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition June 12, 2023
The weekly Crop Progress and Condition report includes degree days, temperature, …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition June 12, 2023
Cow-calf corner: Starting the Herd Rebuilding Clock; Cattle Working Facilities; Total Quality Management
Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency June 12, 2023 …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf corner: Starting the Herd Rebuilding Clock; Cattle Working Facilities; Total Quality Management
Oklahoma man arrested for embezzlement after stealing and selling horses and tack
Clinton Ray Fleming was arrested by special rangers for embezzling more than $46,000. Clinton Ray …
Continue Reading about Oklahoma man arrested for embezzlement after stealing and selling horses and tack