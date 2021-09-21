Texas crop progress and condition for September 20

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 2.0 inches of precipitation. There were large concentrations of precipitation in the western area of Northern High Plains and the southern area of the Edwards Plateau. The Upper Coast received 8.0 – 10.0 inches. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-09-19-2021
