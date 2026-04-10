Peyton Schumann named executive director of government relations at TSCRA

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 10, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced the appointment of Peyton Schumann as executive director of government relations. Schumann has served in this capacity on an interim basis since September 2025 and assumes the permanent position effective immediately.

In his role, Schumann will oversee legislative and regulatory efforts for TSCRA in Austin and Washington D.C. and direct the Cattle Raisers political action committee. He will advise TSCRA leaders and members on the development, implementation, strategy and communication of policy and political issues.

“Peyton’s hard work, knowledge of key issues and loyalty to TSCRA has been obvious and apparent to all those who work with him,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Skaggs. “We appreciate him stepping up and agreeing to serve our membership through our legislative efforts.”

Schumann has previously served Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association as director of government relations for four years, beginning in 2018 and returned to the association in 2024 as the senior director of government relations. He previously held a role as government relations specialist with Texas General Land Office under Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. and he brings other political experience from the Texas Senate and Gov. Greg Abbott’s political campaign.

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