Texas crop progress and condition for September 12

Much of the state received from trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Coastal Bend and South Texas received significantly higher amounts. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, down from 4.6 days last week.tx-cw-09-11-2022
