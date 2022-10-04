Texas crop progress and condition for October 3

Most of the state received no precipitation this week while areas of the Lower Valley, South Texas, the Coastal Bend, the Edwards Plateau, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, Northeast Texas, the Plains, and the Trans Pecos received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of South Central Texas, the Southern High Plains, and the Blacklands being the driest. There was an average of 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork, up from 6.8 days the previous week.