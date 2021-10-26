Texas crop progress and condition for October 25

Most of the state received from trace amounts upwards to 2.0 inches of precipitation with most of the precipitation concentrated in South Texas and the Upper Coast. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-10-24-2021
