Texas crop progress and condition for Oct. 31

Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation this week with areas of the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, and the Coastal Bend receiving as much as 8 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of South Central Texas, the Plains, and the Blacklands being the driest. There was an average of 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork, down from 6.1 days the previous week.tx-cw-10-30-2022
