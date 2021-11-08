Texas crop progress and condition for November 7

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Areas of South Texas received up to 6.0 inches. There was an average of 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-11-07-2021
