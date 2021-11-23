Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Areas of the Lower Valley and South Texas received up to 4.0 inches. Areas of the Cross Timbers and the Trans-Pecos reported the first freeze of the year, while frost was reported in some areas of the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, and North East Texas. There was an average of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-11-21-2021
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for November 22
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Areas of …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for November 22
Cow-Calf Corner: Beef! It’s what’s for Thanksgiving!
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist “Beef. …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Beef! It’s what’s for Thanksgiving!
Episode 23: Capitol chatter with Jeremy Fuchs
Jeremy Fuchs, director of policy communications and government relations at Texas & Southwestern …
Continue Reading about Episode 23: Capitol chatter with Jeremy Fuchs