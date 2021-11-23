Texas crop progress and condition for November 22

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Areas of the Lower Valley and South Texas received up to 4.0 inches. Areas of the Cross Timbers and the Trans-Pecos reported the first freeze of the year, while frost was reported in some areas of the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, and North East Texas. There was an average of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork.