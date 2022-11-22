Texas crop progress and condition for Nov. 21

Much of the state received from trace amounts up to 2 inches of precipitation this week with areas of East Texas, the Upper Coast, the Blacklands and the Coastal Bend receiving as much as 3 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of South Central Texas, the Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, down from 5.9 days the previous week.tx-cw-11-20-2022
