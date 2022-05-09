Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition for May 9

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Southern Low Plains and North East Texas received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Trans-Pecos, Northern, and Southern Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

