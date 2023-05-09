Texas crop progress and condition for May 8

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Blacklands, South Central Texas and the North East Texas received up to 5.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Edwards Plateau and the Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-05-07-2023
