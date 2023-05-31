Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition for May 30

Rainfall continued to be received last week throughout most of the state from trace amounts to upwards of 4.00 inches. Isolated areas in the North Plains and the Trans-Pecos received up to 8.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Edwards Plateau and the Plains being the driest. There was an average of 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

tx-cw-05-28-2023

