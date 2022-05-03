Texas crop progress and condition for May 2

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Edwards Plateau, the Cross Timbers, South and South East Texas, and the Blacklands received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Trans-Pecos, and Northern and

Southern Plains rated the driest. There was an average of 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.