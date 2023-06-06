Texas crop progress and condition for June 5

Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall amounts delayed crop progress while also improving topsoil moisture levels from adequate to surplus. Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3 .00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Northern Low Plains received up to 12.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Edwards Plateau and the Southern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork.