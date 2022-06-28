Texas crop progress and condition for June 28

Most of the state reported hot and dry conditions, little to no rain was reported. However, in areas of the Trans-Pecos, the Cross Timbers, the Southern Low Plains, and the Northern High Plains received up to 2.0 inches of precipitation. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-06-26-2022
