Texas crop progress and condition for June 21

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.00 inch of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Trans-Pecos and North and South East Texas received up to 3.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern and Southern Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork.