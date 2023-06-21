Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas crop progress and condition for June 19

Sporadic rainfall continued across parts of the state which resulted in trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Blacklands and North East Texas received up to 8.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the area between the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.

tx-cw-06-18-2023

Recent Posts