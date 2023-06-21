Sporadic rainfall continued across parts of the state which resulted in trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Blacklands and North East Texas received up to 8.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the area between the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-06-18-2023
Recent Posts
TSCRA Talk Episode 41 – The Cattle and Corn Connection
Cattlemen and corn grower Wesley Spurlock visits with TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown about the …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 41 – The Cattle and Corn Connection
Cow-calf Corner: Sweep tubs vs. bud box
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist In a cattle …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Sweep tubs vs. bud box
Texas crop progress and condition for June 19
Sporadic rainfall continued across parts of the state which resulted in trace amounts to 2.00 inches …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for June 19