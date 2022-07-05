While isolated areas of the Upper Coast received considerable rainfall, most of the state received only trace amounts of precipitation. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-07-03-2022
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for July 6
While isolated areas of the Upper Coast received considerable rainfall, most of the state received …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for July 6
Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Wolfe City
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 11 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Wolfe City
Editorial: Recent cases highlight the importance of courts
by Brian McLaughlin As we celebrate America’s independence, it is a fitting time to recognize one …
Continue Reading about Editorial: Recent cases highlight the importance of courts