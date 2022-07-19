Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas crop progress and condition for July 18

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas of the Upper Coast and the Coastal Bend received up to 8.0 inches of precipitation. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

tx-cw-07-17-2022

Recent Posts