Texas crop progress and condition for July 17

Conditions in the Southern part of Texas were mostly hot and dry during the past week. Rainfall mainly occurred only in the Northern part of Texas from trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Blacklands and North East Texas received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with areas in the Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork.