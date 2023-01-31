Texas crop progress and condition for Jan. 30

Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation this week with areas of the North East Texas and the Upper Coast receiving as much as 6 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-01-29-2023
