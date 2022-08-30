Texas crop progress and condition for August 29

Much of the state received from trace amounts to 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in North East Texas received significantly higher amounts. A state disaster declaration was signed for 23 counties after some parts the Dallas area received more than ten inches of rainfall on Monday. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with the Edwards Plateau, the Blacklands, and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork, down from last week.