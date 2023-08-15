Texas crop progress and condition for Aug. 14

For most of the state, nighttime temperatures continued the struggle to reach below 80 degrees. The elevated nighttime temperatures did not allow crops to rest before the continuous over 100-degree daytime temperatures were reached. Area in the Trans-Pecos, the Northern High Plains and the Southern High Plains received up to 1.00 inch of rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptional drought with areas in Edwards Plateau being the driest. Reports of high winds coupled with lack of rain progressed drought conditions. There was an average of 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork.