For most of the state, nighttime temperatures continued the struggle to reach below 80 degrees. The elevated nighttime temperatures did not allow crops to rest before the continuous over 100-degree daytime temperatures were reached. Area in the Trans-Pecos, the Northern High Plains and the Southern High Plains received up to 1.00 inch of rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptional drought with areas in Edwards Plateau being the driest. Reports of high winds coupled with lack of rain progressed drought conditions. There was an average of 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-08-13-2023
Recent Posts
Cow-calf Corner: What has value to your calf buyer?
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist After …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: What has value to your calf buyer?
Texas crop progress and condition for Aug. 14
For most of the state, nighttime temperatures continued the struggle to reach below 80 degrees. The …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for Aug. 14
Crime Watch: Mower and various tools stolen near Terrell
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Mower and various tools stolen near Terrell