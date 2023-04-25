Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition for April 24

Most of the state received from trace amounts to one inch of precipitation last week. Areas of South East Texas, South Central, the Upper Coast and the Coastal Bend received between 1 to 3 inches of rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the High Plains, Northern Low Plains, and the Trans-Pecos being the driest. There was an average of 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.

