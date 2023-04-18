Most of the state received from trace amounts to one inch of precipitation last week. Areas of South East Texas, the Plains, and the Upper Coast received between 1 to 3 inches of rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-04-16-2023
Recent Posts
Cow-calf Corner: Tough environments require tough cows
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Recently I …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Tough environments require tough cows
Texas crop progress and condition for April 17
Most of the state received from trace amounts to one inch of precipitation last week. Areas of South …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for April 17
Crime Watch: Steers missing in Hudspeth County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Clay McKinney, District 18 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Steers missing in Hudspeth County