Texas crop progress and condition for April 17

Most of the state received from trace amounts to one inch of precipitation last week. Areas of South East Texas, the Plains, and the Upper Coast received between 1 to 3 inches of rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.

