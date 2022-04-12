Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition for April 11

Parts of the state received trace amounts to upwards of 1.50 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Blacklands and North East Texas received up to 3.00 inches. Drought conditions range from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern Plains, the Blacklands, and South Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

