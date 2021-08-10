Texas crop progress and condition August 9

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas of the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands received up to 3.0 inches, and much of the southern portion of the state, stretching from the Edwards Plateau west to the Upper Coast and south to the Lower Valley received between 2.0 and 6.0 inches. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-08-08-2021
