Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas of the Northern Plains and South East Texas received up to 3.0 inches. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-08-01-2021
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Maverick County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Maverick County
Texas crop progress and condition August 2
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition August 2
Reward offered in case of stolen horses
Two horses are missing from Itasca, and a good tip could be worth up to $1,000, according to Texas …
Continue Reading about Reward offered in case of stolen horses