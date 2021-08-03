Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition August 2

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas of the Northern Plains and South East Texas received up to 3.0 inches. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

