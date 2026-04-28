Crime watch: Hereford Cow missing in Panola County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a motley faced Hereford cow missing from a property off County Road 225 near 3H Lake in Panola County. The cow weighs approximately 1,500 pounds and is branded with “79” on her left hip and “JS” on her right hip. She was last seen March 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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