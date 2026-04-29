Crime watch: Custom bit and bridle stolen in Amarillo

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a custom bit and bridle stolen from the Tri State Fair Grounds in Amarillo. The bit is a Klapper #27-style bit with “JULY” on both shanks and two to three silver bars above and below the lettering, crafted by Jesse Cassingham of Benjamin and valued at approximately $2,000. It was attached to braided blue paracord reins with pineapple knots. The item was last seen April 25 around 11:30 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo, was discovered missing April 26 around 9:30 a.m. and may have been taken from the fairgrounds or the Westerner Extended Stay Hotel parking lot. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.