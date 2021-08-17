Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. The northern area of the Trans-Pecos received up to 8.0 inches, while portions of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and South Texas received less than 0.01 of an inch. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-08-15-2021
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition August 16
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. The …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition August 16
Cow-Calf Corner: first look at fall/winter stocker grazing; fenceline weaning; will small local locker plants be able to replace lost beef packing capacity?
Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency August 16, …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: first look at fall/winter stocker grazing; fenceline weaning; will small local locker plants be able to replace lost beef packing capacity?
U.S. drought monitor and summary report August 13
This Week's Drought Summary Monsoonal moisture was squelched this week, in contrast to the heavy …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report August 13