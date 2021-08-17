Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition August 16

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. The northern area of the Trans-Pecos received up to 8.0 inches, while portions of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and South Texas received less than 0.01 of an inch. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

