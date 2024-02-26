Texas Cattle Producer Elected Chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils

Published by Texas Beef Council

Dan Gattis of Georgetown, Texas, was elected chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils during CattleCon24 held in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

“The Federation’s grassroots process brings us together by focusing our limited resources with a unified voice, which is critical to our success,” said Gattis. “I want to make sure that we explore the industry’s diverse needs and opinions so that we can bring all producers together to support the common goal of driving demand for beef.”

The vision of the Federation of State Beef Councils, a division of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), is to build beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective and coordinated state and national Checkoff partnership. It provides a voice for producers and qualified state beef councils (QSBCs) to collectively give direction to the Beef Checkoff.

In addition to communicating with Checkoff committee leaders, Federation regional vice presidents and industry stakeholders, as chair, Gattis will also represent the Federation on the Beef Promotion Operating Committee (BPOC), which is responsible for approving Beef Checkoff funding to conduct programs.

Gattis, his wife Shana, and their three children run a cow-calf operation in Williamson County, Texas. As part of the diversified operation, the Gattis family sells beef in their local community. Gattis has served on the board and as Chairman of the Texas Beef Council and on the board of directors of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association as well as being actively involved with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

For more information about the work of the Federation of State Beef Councils and the Beef Checkoff, visit www.ncba.org/federation.

